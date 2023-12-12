Congo and rebel groups agree three-day ceasefire ahead of presidential vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Congo and rebel groups agree three-day ceasefire ahead of presidential vote

By Press Association
Congo’s security forces and rebel groups have agreed on a 72-hour ceasefire to de-escalate tensions in the country’s eastern region near the border with Rwanda, the US has announced (Jerome Delay/AP)
Congo’s security forces and rebel groups have agreed on a 72-hour ceasefire to de-escalate tensions in the country’s eastern region near the border with Rwanda, the US has announced.

The agreement, just days before Congo’s presidential election, was backed by both Congo and Rwanda, said White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson.

It said the agreement includes the withdrawal of forces occupying the locality of Mushaki and the RP1030 road in eastern Congo.

UN Peacekeeping
UN soldiers stand guard in Goma (Jerome Delay/AP)

The region has struggled with violent conflict for decades and armed groups fight either for control of mineral resources or to defend their communities.

The most prominent is the M23 rebel group with links to Rwanda.

Neither Congo nor Rwanda has publicly commented on the ceasefire, which the White House said will also help “advance the implementation of the confidence-building measures to protect civilians” as Congo prepares for the presidential election on December 20.

“The US government will use its intelligence and diplomatic resources to monitor the activities by armed forces and non-state armed groups during the ceasefire,” the statement added.

M23 rose to prominence 10 years ago when its fighters seized Goma, eastern Congo’s largest city on the border with Rwanda.

Congo Presidential Election
President Felix Tshisekedi, centre, flanked by his wife, Denise Nyakeru, greets supporters at a rally in Goma as he seeks re-election (Moses Sawasawa/AP)

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has often blamed Rwanda for destabilising Congo by backing the rebels. UN experts have linked the rebels to Rwandan forces, but Rwanda denies it.

Mr Tshisekedi, who is seeking re-election as he faces several other candidates, had earlier said rebel-controlled territories might not participate in the vote for security reasons.

The top United Nations official in Congo warned on Monday that tensions between Congo and Rwanda have escalated, heightening the risk of a military confrontation.

Congo’s government also insists on the withdrawal of UN and regional peacekeeping forces from the region, saying they are ineffective, and some have started to leave the country.