Live animals, horns and ivory seized in global wildlife trafficking operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Live animals, horns and ivory seized in global wildlife trafficking operation

By Press Association
Interpol and the World Customs Organisation’s annual crackdown on wildlife and timber trafficking this year covered 133 countries (Interpol/AP)
Interpol and the World Customs Organisation’s annual crackdown on wildlife and timber trafficking this year covered 133 countries (Interpol/AP)

Interpol and the World Customs Organisation said on Tuesday that they seized 53 primates, four big cats and more than 1,300 birds, as well as some 300kg (660lb) of ivory, thousands of turtle eggs, and rhino horns, leopard skins, and lions’ teeth and paws in their sweeping annual crackdown on wildlife and timber trafficking which this year covered 133 countries.

Interpol said it co-ordinated around 500 arrests worldwide from October 2 to 27 and more than 2,000 confiscations of animals and plants were made.

This year’s operation marks the highest participation in Operation Thunder since its inception in 2017.

The live animals were destined for the pet trade, egg harvesting or as a source of meat, while the wildlife parts are used for jewellery or rituals.

Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock said: “Important and endangered animals, birds and plants are being put at risk of extinction by wildlife and timber traffickers.

“These appalling crimes not only deprive the world of unique animals and plants but also countries of their natural assets.”

Interpol Wildlife Trafficking
A live pangolin seized in Mozambique on October 20 (Interpol/AP)

As part of the operation, hundreds of vehicles, including cars, trucks, and cargo ships, were searched at checkpoints across all regions.

Specialist sniffer dogs and X-ray scanners were deployed to detect hidden wildlife and camouflaged timber shipments. Hundreds of parcels, suitcases, vehicles, boats, and cargo transporters were examined.

Interpol stresses the links between environmental crime and other forms of crime, including violence, corruption, and financial crime.

Interpol Wildlife Trafficking
An X-ray of a suitcase containing rhino horns which was seized by Indonesian custom officers on November 17 (Interpol/AP)

WCO highlighted the critical role of customs in disrupting criminal networks through strict border controls, intelligence-sharing, and technological advancements.

WCO Secretary-General Kunio Mikuriya said this involves “enforcing strict controls at borders” to thwart traffickers and “intelligence-sharing, championing collaboration and adopting technological advancements” in customs operations.

Operation Thunder is an annual joint operation co-ordinated by Interpol and the WCO, with the backing of intergovernmental organisations.