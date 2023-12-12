Fewer primary one children in Scotland at risk of obesity, study shows

Fewer primary one children in Scotland are at risk of obesity compared to the previous year, figures show.

Public Health Scotland data published on Tuesday showed 76.8% of the 48,995 P1 children assessed were considered to be in the healthy weight range in 2022-23.

More than a fifth of children (21.9%) were still at risk of overweight or obesity, while 1.3% were at risk of being underweight.

However, the proportion of children in the healthy weight category is now comparable to pre-pandemic levels, having decreased to 69.7% in 2020-21 and 74.7% in 2021-22.

This means that the number of children specifically at risk of obesity – 10.5% – in 2022/23 has also decreased from 11.7% in the previous year.

Figures are calculated using body mass index scores by dividing the child’s weight and height.

In 2022-23, children in the most deprived areas were twice as likely to be at risk of obesity (13.9%), than their more affluent counterparts (6.8%).

However, the figure has improved from 2021-22, where 15.5% of children in the most deprived communities were at risk of obesity, compared to 7.3% from the least deprived.

Some 89.3% of the estimated population of five-year-olds had a weight review conducted in 2022/23.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.