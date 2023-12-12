Pakistan court overturns conviction of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif ahead of election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pakistan court overturns conviction of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif ahead of election

By Press Association
A Pakistani court has overturned the 2018 conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a corruption case (WK Yousufzai/AP)
A Pakistani court has overturned the 2018 conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a corruption case, clearing his path to run in the parliamentary election set to be held in February.

The Islamabad High Court announced its verdict on Tuesday after Mr Sharif filed an appeal in October.

Courts in Pakistan usually take much longer to issue such rulings. The same court acquitted Mr Sharif in another corruption case on November 29.

Mr Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party welcomed the verdict, saying the country’s three-time former premier has been exonerated and can run in the coming election.

His spokeswoman, Marriyum Aurangzeb, hailed the court ruling, saying: “Today, the reality of these fake and false cases has come to light in front of the public.”

The acquittal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif clears his path to run in parliamentary elections set to be held in February (Anjum Naveed/AP)

In 2018, an anti-corruption tribunal sentenced Mr Sharif to seven years and 10 years in prison in two cases filed against him, after he stepped down as prime minister. He returned to Pakistan in October, after four years of self-exile abroad.

Currently, his political future seems more secure than that of his rival and opponent Imran Khan, who is serving a three-year sentence for corruption in a jail on the outskirts of Rawalpindi. Khan has multiple charges filed against him.

Khan succeeded Mr Sharif as prime minister in the 2018 parliamentary election.

The former popular cricketer-turned-politician was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

He remains Pakistan’s leading opposition figure, and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party enjoys a large following.