Home News UK & World

Spain seizes tons of cocaine hidden among frozen tuna in shipping containers

By Press Association
Police officers stand by part of a haul of 11 tons of cocaine, displayed in the patio of a police station in Madrid, Spain (AP Photo/Paul White)
Police officers stand by part of a haul of 11 tons of cocaine, displayed in the patio of a police station in Madrid, Spain (AP Photo/Paul White)

Spanish authorities have confiscated 11 tons (9.9 tonnes) of cocaine and arrested 20 people in two different operations against the smuggling of the illegal drugs inside shipping containers, Spain’s National Police said on Tuesday.

Police said that 7,500 kilograms of cocaine seized by agents in the northwest city of Vigo were hidden between pieces of frozen tuna.

Spain Drugs
Spanish authorities say that they believe that the criminal organisation was using a frozen seafood company as a front to bring the drug from South America (AP Photo/Paul White)

Investigators said that a criminal organisation was using a frozen seafood company as a front to bring the drugs from South America to Spain.

A separate sting by police in the Mediterranean city of Valencia led to the seizure of a further 3,400 kilograms of cocaine.

The drugs were found in false bottoms of shipping containers in the eastern city’s port.

Spain Drugs
Around 7,500 kilograms of cocaine was found hidden between pieces of frozen tuna, in a sting carried out by Spanish investigators (AP Photo/Paul White)

Police did not reveal the exact dates of the operation, only indicating that they had been carried out recently.

They said both rings were linked to criminal organisations from the Balkans region.