Three teenagers killed in collision between bus and car named By Press Association December 12 2023, 4.02pm Share Three teenagers killed in collision between bus and car named Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4838957/three-teenagers-killed-in-collision-between-bus-and-car-named/ Copy Link Police are investigating (PA) Police have named three men killed in a collision between a bus and a car in South Wales. Callum Griffiths, 19, from Porth, died along with 18-year-olds Jesse Owen and Morgan Smith, both from Tonypandy, after a road traffic collision at around 7pm on Monday, South Wales Police said. Two others suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident involving a bus and an Audi A1 on Ely Valley Road, Coedely. Superintendent Esyr Jones, of South Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident. “Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”