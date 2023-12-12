Disposable vapes can be recharged hundreds of times, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disposable vapes can be recharged hundreds of times, study finds

By Press Association
Vaping has exploded in popularity in recent years (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
E-cigarette batteries that are being thrown away after a single use can be recharged hundreds of times, research has shown.

Vapes have exploded in popularity in recent years, especially among younger people, and many lithium-ion batteries are not designed to be recharged.

About 1.3 million devices are thrown away in the UK every week, with 10,000 kilograms of lithium winding its way into landfill.

Aside from the waste of potential charges, the batteries also contain nickel, cobalt and organic solvents that are toxic to the environment.

Researchers from UCL and the University of Oxford said “as a bare minimum” the public needs to be more aware of how to dispose of batteries properly.

Professor Paul Shearing, senior author of the paper, said: “The surprise for us were the results that pointed toward just how long these batteries could potentially cycle.

“If you use a low charge and discharge rate, you can see that for over 700 cycles you still have more than 90% capacity retention.

“That’s a pretty good battery, actually. And these are just being discarded. They’re being chucked on the side of the road.

“As a bare minimum, the public needs to be aware of the types of batteries going into these devices and the need to properly dispose of them.

“Manufacturers should provide the ecosystem for reuse and recycling of e-cigarette batteries, and also should be moving towards rechargeable devices as the default.”

Publishing their work in the journal Joule, the researchers used microscopes and X-rays to map the structure of the batteries and repeatedly charged and discharged them to see how long they would last.

They are now working on ways to make the batteries more sustainable using different types of lithium and to devise ways of recycling batteries that allow for the removal of some materials without ruining others.

Currently, the mineral is extracted using huge amounts of water in places such as Argentina and Chile, which damages local wildlife and means there is less water for local people.

Cobalt, another material commonly used in batteries, comes predominantly from the Democratic Republic of Congo where miners face brutally unsafe conditions.

The researchers also said that scientists should consider batteries’ life cycles when thinking about their applications.

Prof Shearing said: “That permeates all the work we do, really, whether it’s a vape battery or whether it’s a battery going into an electric helicopter.

“It’s the same kind of thought process where we need to fully understand the life cycle of a battery device.”