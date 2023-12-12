Giuliani scolded by judge for repeating false claims about election workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giuliani scolded by judge for repeating false claims about election workers

By Press Association
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was scolded by the judge over comments he made to reporters (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The judge overseeing a Georgia election workers’ defamation case scolded Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday for comments he made outside the courthouse in which he insisted his false claims about the women were true.

US District Judge Beryl Howell warned Mr Giuliani’s lawyer that the remarks his client made to reporters about Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Shaye Moss when leaving the courthouse a day earlier amounted to “defamatory statements about them yet again”.

The judge appeared incredulous, asking Mr Giuliani’s lawyer about the contradiction of his opening statements calling Ms Freeman and Ms Moss “good people” but then the former mayor repeating unfounded allegations of voter fraud.

APTOPIX Giuliani Election Trial
The trial is to determine how much Rudy Giuliani will have to pay two Georgia election workers whom he falsely accused of fraud (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

“How are we supposed to reconcile that?” she asked the lawyer.

Mr Giuliani’s lawyer, Joseph Sibley, conceded her point and told the judge he discussed the comments with his client but added: “I can’t control everything he does.”

He also argued that the former mayor’s age and health concerns make long days in court challenging.

Mr Giuliani has already been found liable in the case and previously acknowledged in court that he made public comments falsely claiming Ms Freeman and Ms Moss committed fraud while counting ballots.

The only issue remaining in the trial, which began on Monday, is the amount of damages, if any, Mr Giuliani will have to pay the women.

Outside the courthouse on Monday, however, Mr Giuliani told reporters: “When I testify, the whole story will be definitively clear that what I said was true, and that, whatever happened to them, which is unfortunate about other people overreacting, everything I said about them is true.”

Giuliani Election Trial
Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer suggested to the court that the defamation case could financially ruin the former mayor (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Mr Giuliani added that Ms Moss and Ms Freeman were “engaged in changing votes”.

When a reporter pushed back, saying there was no proof of that, Mr Giuliani replied: “You’re damn right there is. … Stay tuned.”

The judge’s comments came after lawyers for the women filed court papers late on Monday raising concerns that Mr Giuliani and his lawyer were violating court orders with their comments.

Mr Giuliani’s lawyer also suggested during his opening statement that the defamation case could financially ruin his client, saying the amount of money the mother and daughter want in damages is the “civil equivalent of the death penalty”.

A prior court order prevents them from arguing that Mr Giuliani is “insolvent, bankrupt, judgment proof, or otherwise unable to defend himself, comply with this Court’s orders, or satisfy an eventual judgment,” Ms Freeman and Ms Moss’ lawyers wrote.