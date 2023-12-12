Migrants who crossed Channel in boats claim damages for ‘unlawful’ treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Migrants who crossed Channel in boats claim damages for ‘unlawful’ treatment

By Press Association
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sixteen asylum seekers who crossed the Channel in small boats three years ago have made damages claims against the Home Office after complaining about their treatment on arrival in England, a High Court judge has heard.

The migrants have complained about “unlawful” searches, mobile phone seizures and “data extraction”, “non-return” of “items”, or possessions being returned “damaged”, Mr Justice Nicklin was told on Tuesday.

Lawyers representing ministers indicated that claims were being disputed.

Migrant damages claims
Mr Justice Nicklin, who oversaw a preliminary High Court hearing in Court 13 at the Royal Courts of Justice complex in London, said the case would be reconsidered next year.

The judge said the migrants could not be named in media reports of the case.

He said issues relating to the reporting of names would be reconsidered at another hearing.

A barrister representing the migrants indicated that each was claiming about £20,000.

“Between 25 April and 6 November 2020, the claimants crossed the English Channel in small boats from Calais,” Eric Metcalfe told the judge in a written case outline.

“On their arrival in the UK, each of the claimants claimed asylum.

“They were also searched – in some case strip-searched – by (Home Office) officials.

“Among other things, the (Home Office) seized their mobile phones and any SIM cards and told them they were required to provide their PIN codes.”

He added: “In every case, the (Home Office) failed to return the claimants’ phones and SIM cards for a period of several months.”

Mr Metcalfe indicated that claimants were getting legal aid.