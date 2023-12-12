‘Beloved’ teacher found dead in canal sparking murder probe is named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Beloved’ teacher found dead in canal sparking murder probe is named by police

By Press Association
Gary Bartram was found in the water near Deep Hayes Country Park, Leek, on Sunday (Staffordshire Police/PA)
Gary Bartram was found in the water near Deep Hayes Country Park, Leek, on Sunday (Staffordshire Police/PA)

An “irreplaceable” secondary school teacher who was found dead in a Staffordshire canal has been named by police.

Gary Bartram was found in the water near Deep Hayes Country Park in Sutherland Road, Longsdon, near Leek, just after 9am on Sunday, Staffordshire Police said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the 49-year-old’s family said their “hearts are broken” over his death.

A man from Dundee, also aged 49, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and remains on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Paying tribute to Mr Bartram, his family said: “Words cannot express the devastation at the sudden passing of a beloved husband.

“He has left behind a loving family, a huge group of lifelong friends, and a community of students that he had made his life’s work to teach and support in any way he could.

“His warm, kind, fun-loving zest for life brought joy to all of us.

“He is irreplaceable, our hearts are broken, and the family respectfully asks that we are given time and space to grieve during this very difficult time.”

Emergency crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and the police all attended the scene on Sunday.

The force previously said that officers are keeping an open mind, but believe Mr Bartram was walking next to the canal after leaving the Hollybush Inn in Denford.

Detective Inspector Nathan Hough said: “My thoughts remain with Gary’s family and friends at this tragic time.

“Our investigation into the events leading up to his death is continuing.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and those who have spoken to officers in the area.

“I’d like to ask people not to speculate about what happened while we continue to carry out our enquiries and to respect the family’s wishes for privacy as they continue to grieve.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the force on 101 quoting incident 215 of December 10.