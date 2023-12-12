Man accused of selling drugs online to assist suicide faces 14 murder charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of selling drugs online to assist suicide faces 14 murder charges

By Press Association
Kenneth Law, 57, of Mississauga (Peel Regional Police/PA)
A Canadian national accused of selling drugs to assist people with suicide across the world has been charged with 14 counts of second degree murder.

Kenneth Law, 57, has now been charged with a total of 28 offences after he allegedly sold 1,200 packages of lethal substances on the internet to people in 40 countries.

The defendant, who remains in custody, is said to have sold them between late 2020 and April 2023, including to people in the UK.

After his arrest in Ontario, Law was initially charged with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide.

In August, he received a further 12 charges of counselling or aiding suicide, bringing the total number to 14.

On Monday, Law was charged with 14 counts of second degree murder.

The 28 charges relate to 14 victims and are the result of an investigation by 11 Canadian police forces, Peel Regional Police said.

Outside Canada, the National Crime Agency said it launched its own probe into the deaths of 88 people in the UK who bought substances online to assist with suicide.

In total, 272 individuals in the UK were identified as having purchased products from the websites over a two-year period up to April 2023.

The NCA said 88 of those people have died.

Law, from Mississauga, Ontario, is also being investigated by police in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

For mental health support, call the Samaritans on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.