Man accused of selling drugs online to assist suicide faces 14 murder charges

A Canadian national accused of selling drugs to assist people with suicide across the world has been charged with 14 counts of second degree murder.

Kenneth Law, 57, has now been charged with a total of 28 offences after he allegedly sold 1,200 packages of lethal substances on the internet to people in 40 countries.

The defendant, who remains in custody, is said to have sold them between late 2020 and April 2023, including to people in the UK.

After his arrest in Ontario, Law was initially charged with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide.

In August, he received a further 12 charges of counselling or aiding suicide, bringing the total number to 14.

On Monday, Law was charged with 14 counts of second degree murder.

The 28 charges relate to 14 victims and are the result of an investigation by 11 Canadian police forces, Peel Regional Police said.

Outside Canada, the National Crime Agency said it launched its own probe into the deaths of 88 people in the UK who bought substances online to assist with suicide.

In total, 272 individuals in the UK were identified as having purchased products from the websites over a two-year period up to April 2023.

The NCA said 88 of those people have died.

Law, from Mississauga, Ontario, is also being investigated by police in the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

For mental health support, call the Samaritans on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.