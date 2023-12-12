Duke’s plans to ‘bulldoze’ allotments and build flats blocked by planning agency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Duke’s plans to ‘bulldoze’ allotments and build flats blocked by planning agency

By Press Association
The three-acre site in Isleworth has been used as allotments since the First World War (Yui Mok/PA)
The three-acre site in Isleworth has been used as allotments since the First World War (Yui Mok/PA)

A duke’s plans to “bulldoze” allotments to make way for flats has been blocked by the Planning Inspectorate after a battle lasting years.

Ralph Percy, the 12th Duke of Northumberland, applied to build 80 flats on his Grade-1 listed Syon Park estate, said to be a “green sanctuary for residents” and “wildlife haven” in Isleworth, west London.

An inquiry was launched into the plans after the duke said he wished the Syon estate to pay for itself with the new properties.

Park Road Allotments
Park Road Allotments in Isleworth has been the backdrop for period dramas including The Madness Of King George and Gosford Park (Yui Mok/PA)

Northumberland Estates said it hoped the rent money would go towards upkeep for Syon House, the Percy family home on the estate.

The three-acre site has been used for allotments since the First World War and has been the set for period dramas including The Madness Of King George and Gosford Park.

John Longmuir, inspector at the Planning Inspectorate, threw out the duke’s appeal to build on the Park Road Allotments on Monday, saying: “I find that overall, the weight to the benefits of the proposal does not outweigh the harms to heritage assets and the loss of open space.”

A spokesperson for the group that challenged the Northumberland Estates planning application said it was a victory for campaigners, including Isleworth Labour councillors Salman Shaheen, Sue Sampson, and John Stroud-Turp, alongside Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth Ruth Cadbury.

They said Northumberland Estates had planned to build on nearly three-quarters of the allotments, and said: “The David versus Goliath battle to save Park Road Allotments in Isleworth from being bulldozed for flats by the Duke of Northumberland – one of Britain’s richest people – concluded in a stunning victory for campaigners fighting to save the treasured green space.

“The long-running saga ended with the Planning Inspectorate dismissing the Duke of Northumberland’s appeal against Hounslow Council’s decision to reject his plans.

“The allotments have served as a green sanctuary for residents. Not least during the pandemic, when they proved a vital lifeline for people’s mental and physical health.”

Northumberland Estates has twice attempted to develop the land, it said, with Hounslow Council first rejecting plans in 2018.

In October 2021, Hounslow Council’s planning committee turned down another proposal after it received nearly 1,000 objection letters.

Park Road Allotments
Park Road Allotment Association welcomed the Planning Inspectorate’s decision (Yui Mok/PA)

Northumberland Estates appealed the council’s decision but it was rejected on Monday.

Sue Casey, chair of the Isleworth Society, said it was an important decision for the community and for local wildlife.

She said: “The inspector’s decision to turn down the appeal by Northumberland Estates is so significant for the Isleworth community.

“Important local open space (LOS) is secured; heritage is protected and wildlife preserved.

“The Isleworth Society is delighted with this outcome – of great benefit to present as well as to future generations.”

Stephen Hurton, chair of Park Road Allotment Association, also welcomed the decision.

He said: “Park Road Allotment Association is delighted that the appeal has been rejected.

“It is a great cause for celebration that the allotment site will be retained as local open space for the wider benefit of all locals and wildlife.

“These allotments have brought such joy to plot holders.

“They have been a place of sanctuary and community where people, young and old, can come together to grow food and be amongst nature.

“We hope that we can work together with Northumberland Estates to maintain the site as allotments.”