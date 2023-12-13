Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin to meet David Cameron in London

Ireland’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin is to meet UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron in London on Wednesday.

Lord Cameron and Mr Martin are expected to discuss bilateral relations and efforts to restore the powersharing institutions in Northern Ireland, and to share perspectives on foreign policy issues – including the war in Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Martin said: “It is vital that we continue to strengthen the relationship between our two governments. The partnership between us is the bedrock for ensuring continued peace and prosperity across these islands.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron (Dan Kitwood/PA)

“I look forward therefore to developing a close and open working relationship with Foreign Secretary Cameron.

“Thirty years ago this week, Albert Reynolds and John Major together achieved the Downing Street Declaration. This joint work enabled the ceasefires and set the scene for the talks which led to the Good Friday Agreement. The declaration heralded intensified cooperation between the two governments, and a shared analysis that led, ultimately, to peace.”

Mr Martin said the visit is an opportunity to focus on wider foreign policy concerns, including on the conflict in Gaza.

He added: “My view remains clear – the international community should insist on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. Civilians must be protected, hostages must be released and humanitarian access at scale should be provided as a matter of urgency.

“It will also be important that the EU and the UK maintain our close cooperation in delivering support for Ukraine and deterring Russian aggression.”