What the papers say – December 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – December 13

By Press Association
What the papers say – December 13 (PA)
What the papers say – December 13 (PA)

One story dominates the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers as they concentrate on Rishi Sunak winning a vote in the House of Commons on his Rwanda deportation plan.

The Prime Minister emerged victorious despite the threat of opposition from Tory MPs, but many of the papers warn he faces more tough battles over the legislation.

The Daily Telegraph declares “Sunak faces down Rwanda rebels” and said he hugged the Chief Whip after no Conservatives voted against the Bill, the Financial Times saying he headed off a revolt after a “frenetic day of arm-twisting”.

But the victory comes with a warning of more battles ahead over the Rwanda plan, the Daily Mail, Daily Express and The Guardian all adding “for now” on the end of a headline about the outcome of the vote.

The Metro saves “for now” for its subhead as it says “Rishi saves his bacon” after launching a “charm offensive with rebels over bacon butties”.

Elsewhere, the threat of what lies ahead takes centre stage with The Times declaring “it’s not over yet” with rebel MPs warning they could still defeat his plan, while The Independent says Mr Sunak “lives to lose another day”.

The i says the Prime Minister survived a revolt, but faces a “new year showdown with Tory rebels” – a prospect the Daily Mirror describes as “The Nightmare After Christmas”.

Away from the events at Westminster, the Daily Star heralds the return of the combover.