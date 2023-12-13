Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies age 61

Andre Braugher, who starred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life On The Street, has died at the age of 61, his publicist confirmed.

The two-time Emmy winning actor starred as Captain Raymond Holt in US comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine alongside Andy Samberg, playing New York police officers in Brooklyn’s fictional 99th Precinct.

Braugher died on Monday after a brief illness, his publicist Jennifer Allen told the PA news agency.

Braugher was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards (Erik Pendzich/Alamy)

Braugher received an Emmy Award in 1998 for outstanding lead actor in a drama series following his role as Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life On The Street – which ran from 1993 until 1999.

The actor met his wife Ami Brabson during his time on the US drama, and they later had three children.

Braugher later won an Emmy Award in 2006 for outstanding performance by a lead actor in a mini-series for his starring role in Thief, where he played professional burglar Nick Atwater.

During his established career, Braugher was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards – four of which were for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine which first aired in 2013 and ended after eight seasons in 2021.

His break-out role was in the 1990 film Glory directed by Ed Zwick, alongside Hollywood stars Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington – who won his first Academy Award for his supporting role in the film.

This is impossible for me to process. He was best actor in the world. An incredible human being. An incomprehensible loss https://t.co/778v5NGNI4 — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) December 13, 2023

Other notable credits include starring as Benjamin O Davis in Tuskegee Airmen, Dr Ben Gideon in Gideon’s Crossing and Owen in Men Of A Certain Age – all roles which won him Emmy Award nominations.

Mike Royce, who co-created Men Of A Certain Age, said on X, formerly Twitter: “This is impossible for me to process. He was best actor in the world. An incredible human being. An incomprehensible loss.”

Braugher most recently starred in She Said, the biographical drama which sees Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the investigative journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein story.

He played Dean Baquet, the New York Times executive editor who oversaw the two reporters.