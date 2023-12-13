Proposed climate summit text described as a ‘catastrophe’ and ‘severely flawed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Proposed climate summit text described as a ‘catastrophe’ and ‘severely flawed’

By Press Association
A demonstration to end fossil fuels at the Cop28 UN Climate Summit in Dubai (Peter Dejong/AP)
A demonstration to end fossil fuels at the Cop28 UN Climate Summit in Dubai (Peter Dejong/AP)

Climate groups and a UK-based charity have labelled the proposed final agreement from the Cop28 UN Climate Summit a “catastrophe” and “severely flawed”.

The final agreement proposed on Wednesday, after the Dubai summit was scheduled to finish, calls for the world to wean itself off planet-warming fossil fuels, but it stops short of calling for them to be phased out.

Instead, the text calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade”.

The word “oil” does not feature in the 21-page document which mentions “fossil fuels” twice.

Zahra Hdidou, senior climate and resilience adviser for ActionAid UK which works with some of the world’s poorest women, said if the text is agreed by all 198 countries on Wednesday, it would be “a catastrophe for many climate-stricken communities in the Global South and a shocking abdication of duty from major polluters”.

She said: “While there was encouraging language on ‘transitioning away’ from fossil fuels, this is undermined by vague timelines and empty promises.

“If Antonio Guterres (UN Secretary-General) said we’re on the highway to hell, then wealthy countries like the UK are about to press their foot on the accelerator. But we won’t go quietly.”

Ms Hdidou said hope the talks would lead to ground-breaking commitments to phase out fossil fuels had not been fulfilled.

“Even after hearing of the ‘death sentence’ facing climate-affected countries, major polluters remain tin-eared – all because they remain unwilling to budge an inch to fund a fossil fuel phaseout,” she said.

“Rich countries are failing to live up to bold global ambitions on fossil fuels, but there’s still time in the coming hours to steer the ship away from danger as countries negotiate a final agreement.”

Some of the language in previous versions that most upset nations calling for dramatic action to address climate change was altered.

COP28 Climate Summit
Jean Su from the Centre for Biological Diversity speaks to members of the media about the new text (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Actions previously presented as an optional “could” changed to a bit more directing “calls on parties to”.

Jean Su, energy justice director at the Centre for Biological Diversity, said forcing countries to deal with fossil fuels was a “general win” but the details were “severely flawed”.

She said: “The problem with the text is that it still includes cavernous loopholes that allow the United States and other fossil fuel producing countries to keep going on their expansion of fossil fuels.

“There’s a pretty deadly, fatal flaw in the text, which allows for transitional fuels to continue which is a code word for natural gas that also emits carbon pollution.”

Meanwhile, World Resources Institute global climate programme director Melanie Robinson praised the plan, saying it would “dramatically move the needle in the fight against climate change and overcome immense pressure from oil and gas interests”.