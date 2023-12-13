Video games trade show E3 permanently cancelled by organisers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video games trade show E3 permanently cancelled by organisers

By Press Association
The organisers of the E3 gaming conference have cancelled the event permanently (Martyn Landi/PA)
Video games trade show the Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, and the biggest date in the gaming calendar, has been permanently cancelled.

On Tuesday, the convention’s website carried a simple statement confirming the event would not continue.

“After more than two decades of E3, each one bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye.

“Thanks for the memories,” the statement read, before signing off with the acronym “GGWP”, which means “good game, well played” and is a friendly sign-off in online gaming.

The trade show had run since 1995 in Los Angeles, and at its height was the biggest event of its kind in the world, where the biggest brands in the industry: Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo, would come each year to unveil their new games and consoles.

It was attended by tens of thousands of people from across the gaming industry as well as gamers, who would often queue for hours to get a short preview of upcoming games.

However, the show had been in decline in recent years as more companies opted to skip the show in favour of hosting their own standalone events to announce their new games, away from the crowded field of the convention.

The coronavirus pandemic also had a significant impact on the event.

It was cancelled completely in 2020, went online-only in 2021 before another total cancellation followed in 2022.

The event’s organisers, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) had previously said it hoped to return to a fully in-person E3 this year but ultimately scrapped it, increasing speculation about its future.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ESA said: “After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3.

“ESA remains focused on advocating for ESA member companies and the industry workforce who fuel positive cultural and economic impact every day.”