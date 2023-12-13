Man arrested over felling of Sycamore Gap tree to face no further action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested over felling of Sycamore Gap tree to face no further action

By Press Association
Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A man arrested following the felling of the famous Sycamore Gap tree will face no further action, police have said.

There was a national outcry in September when the much-loved, 200-year-old Northumberland tree, which stood in a dramatic dip on Hadrian’s Wall, was found to have been cut down in mysterious circumstances.

Northumbria Police made a number of arrests on suspicion of causing criminal damage in the wake of the vandalism. A teenager was later informed he will face no further action and now a man in his 60s has been told the same.

Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree
Two men in their 30s remain on bail, the force said on Wednesday as officers pledged again that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said: “I would like to reassure the public that our investigation continues, and we are committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the damage, and in bringing any offenders to justice.

“Sycamore Gap is an iconic part of our region’s landscape and we know just how much outrage this incident has caused.

“As always, we continue to welcome any new information from members of the public that could help progress us the investigation.

“We would also like to remind people to avoid speculation and to take care with the information they share and post on social media as this could have repercussions for our investigation.”

Earlier this month the National Trust, which owns the land on which the tree stood, said it was hopeful the sycamore will live on after scientists found that salvaged seeds and cuttings are showing positive signs of being viable for new growth.

Work begins on the removal of the felled Sycamore Gap tree
Work begins in the removal of the felled Sycamore Gap tree (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The charity announced that is is hopeful more than 30% of the mature seeds and half of the cuttings it collected from the tree’s remains will be viable.

It is also hopeful that the trunk of the original tree will regrow, but it may be up to three years before this is known for sure.

The charity said it is also working on a “fitting tribute” to the tree to ensure its legacy lives on.

This follows an unprecedented public response to the felling on National Trust and Northumberland National Park’s social media channels.

Anyone with information about the felling of the tree overnight on September 27 to 28 has been asked to contact Northumbria Police via the Tell Us Something page of the force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230928-0295.