Police name mother and son killed in Derbyshire collision

By Press Association
Angela Boyack, left, and her son Stephen were from South Shields in Tyneside (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)
A mother and son who died in an alleged hit-and-run collision in Derbyshire have been named by police.

Angela Boyack and her son Stephen Boyack, from South Shields in Tyneside, died after their Hyundai collided with a BMW near Kelstedge, Derbyshire, at around 10.20am on Saturday.

Ms Boyack, 59, died at the scene, while Mr Boyack, 22, died in hospital after being airlifted from the crash site on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr.

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with several offences relating to the crash.

Joshua Hill has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed and uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

Hill, of Wheata Road, Sheffield, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to appear at the city’s crown court on January 9.

A 40-year-old man arrested in connection with the collision remains on police bail as investigations continue, Derbyshire Constabulary said on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the force quoting reference number 23*756758.