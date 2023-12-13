Trump lawyers say federal prosecutors are trying to rush election case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump lawyers say federal prosecutors are trying to rush election case

By Press Association
Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Donald Trump have signalled their desire to invoke the 2016 election in the former president’s trial on charges of scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Lawyers for Donald Trump told a federal appeals court on Wednesday that it should not speed up its consideration of whether the former president is immune from prosecution.

Mr Trump’s legal team accused federal prosecutors of trying to rush his 2020 election subversion case through before next year’s presidential vote.

“The prosecution has one goal in this case: To unlawfully attempt to try, convict and sentence President Trump before an election in which he is likely to defeat President Biden,” defence lawyers wrote.

“This represents a blatant attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election and to disenfranchise the tens of millions of voters who support President Trump’s candidacy.”

Trump Capitol Riot
Donald Trump’s lawyers called the attempt a ‘blatant attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election’ (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The issue is of paramount significance to both sides given the potential for a protracted appeal to delay a trial beyond its currently scheduled start date of March 4.

Mr Trump faces charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, and he has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Trump’s legal team had appealed a trial judge’s rejection of arguments that he was protected from prosecution for actions he took as president.

However, special counsel Jack Smith sought to short-circuit that process by asking the Supreme Court on Monday to take up the issue during its current term, a request he acknowledged was “extraordinary” but said was essential to keep the case on track.

Mr Smith’s team simultaneously asked the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit to expedite its consideration of Trump’s appeal, writing: “The public has a strong interest in this case proceeding to trial in a timely manner.

“The trial cannot proceed, however, before resolution of the defendant’s interlocutory appeal.”

The Supreme Court has indicated that it would decide quickly whether to hear the case, ordering Mr Trump’s lawyers to respond by December 20. The court’s brief order did not signal what it would do.

Trump Capital Trump Capitol Riot
Special counsel Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court to take up and rule quickly on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election results (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A Supreme Court case usually lasts several months, from the time the justices agree to hear it until a final decision. Mr Smith is asking the court to move with unusual, but not unprecedented, speed.

Nearly 50 years ago, the justices acted within two months of being asked to force President Richard Nixon to turn over Oval Office recordings in the Watergate scandal. The tapes were then used later in 1974 in the corruption prosecutions of Mr Nixon’s former aides.

It took the high court just a few days to effectively decide the 2000 presidential election for Republican George W Bush over Democrat Al Gore.

If the justices decline to step in at this point, Mr Trump’s appeal would continue at the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Mr Smith said even a rapid appellate decision might not get to the Supreme Court in time for review and final word before the court’s traditional summer break.