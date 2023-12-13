Pep Guardiola applauds Micah Hamilton’s display in Man City’s win in Belgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola applauds Micah Hamilton’s display in Man City’s win in Belgrade

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola’s side won in Belgrade (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Pep Guardiola hailed the performance of Micah Hamilton after the youngster’s dream debut in Manchester City’s Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

The 20-year-old academy graduate and former ballboy marked his first senior appearance with a fine goal as the holders wrapped up the group stage with a 3-2 win in Serbia.

He also won a penalty while fellow prospect Oscar Bobb got on the scoresheet after Guardiola rotated his squad for what was a dead rubber for already-qualified City.

“What a goal and what a game,” Guardiola said of Hamilton at his post-match press conference.

“I am so happy for him. He is training often with us and we saw his skills one against one. He scored a fantastic goal and made a penalty.

“When he could not make one against one he made extra passes and defensively was aggressive.

“Congratulations to all at the academy for the last years. How many players came up, how many players we sold who are playing already in the Premier League and Championship, and more.”

Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips scored a penalty for City (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

The penalty Hamilton won late in the game was converted by Kalvin Phillips, who was making a rare start for the treble winners, and made the game safe between Red Star replies from Hwang In-beom and Aleksandar Katai.

England midfielder Phillips has struggled to establish himself since joining the club from Leeds last year.

Guardiola said: “He is an incredibly good taker of penalties. I know Phil (Foden) has ambition to do it but Kalvin is an incredible penalty-taker. The game was not over, and (it was) for his confidence.

“It was a difficult game. They made man to man all over the pitch. They were aggressive, a lot of interruptions, a lot of fouls. It was not easy to play comfortably but in the right moment we found our quality.”

Bobb’s appearance continued his development with the Norwegian having been on the fringes of the first team throughout this season.

He has already made a handful of substitute appearances and the game at Red Star was his second start.

Guardiola said: “It is not easy to give opportunities at this level. It is really good to see them play.

“I think Oscar is the reality. It was a top-class goal. I am very pleased for the result, for the performance in general, the effort from everyone, how the seniors helped the young lads.”