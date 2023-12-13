New York court hosting Trump civil trial is evacuated

The New York City court where former US president Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial has been taking place was briefly evacuated hours after evidence concluded for the day.

About a dozen firefighters ascended the steps of the New York State Supreme Court Building just after 4pm on Wednesday.

There was a visible haze in the stairwell between the third and fourth floor, according to an Associated Press reporter who was asked to leave the building.

Among those evacuated was Judge Arthur Engoron, who has presided over Mr Trump’s trial on the building’s fourth floor for the past 10 weeks.

The evacuees were permitted to return to the building shortly after firefighters entered.

Fire and police officials did not immediately have information on what prompted the evacuation.

A court spokesperson said they were looking into the incident.