US House of Representatives approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden

The US House of Representatives has authorised the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, with every Republican rallying behind the politically charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.

The 221-212 party line vote put the entire House Republican conference on record in support of an impeachment process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president: punishment for what the constitution describes as “high crimes and misdemeanours”, which can lead to removal from office if convicted in a Senate trial.

Mr Biden, in a rare statement about the impeachment effort, questioned the priorities of House Republicans in pursuing an inquiry against him and his family.

“Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies,” the president said following the vote.

“Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts.”

Authorising the months-long inquiry ensures that the impeachment investigation extends well into 2024, when Mr Biden will be running for re-election and seems likely to be squaring off against former president Donald Trump – who was twice impeached during his time in the White House.

Mr Trump has pushed his Republican allies in Congress to move swiftly on impeaching Mr Biden, part of his broader calls for vengeance and retribution against his political enemies.

The decision to hold a vote came as Speaker Mike Johnson and his team faced growing pressure to show progress in what has become a nearly year-long probe centred around the business dealings of Mr Biden’s family members.

While their investigation has raised ethical questions, no evidence has emerged that Mr Biden acted corruptly or accepted bribes in his current role or previous office as vice president.

“We do not take this responsibility lightly and will not prejudge the investigation’s outcome,” Mr Johnson and his leadership team said in a joint statement after the vote.

“But the evidentiary record is impossible to ignore.”

House Democrats stood in united opposition to the inquiry resolution on Wednesday, calling it a farce perpetrated by those across the aisle to avenge the two impeachments against Mr Trump.

“This whole thing is an extreme political stunt. It has no credibility, no legitimacy, and no integrity. It is a sideshow,” Representative Jim McGovern (Democrat-Massachusetts) said during a floor debate.