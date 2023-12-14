What the papers say – December 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – December 14

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thursday’s newspapers feature an array of stories with front pages ranging from politics to Hollywood and climate change.

The Metro front page asks if BBC sports presenter Gary Lineker may have bitten off more than he can chew following his social media criticism of the Rwanda policy.

The Daily Express focuses on Defence Secretary Grant Shapps’ message to Mr Lineker to “put a sock in it”.

The Guardian and Financial Times edition concentrate on the landmark Cop28 deal between nearly 200 countries on climate change.

The Independent opts for the same story, showing cautious optimism about the global summit’s move to tackle fossil fuels.

The i says Rishi Sunak is under pressure from his party on tax cuts and interest rates.

The Daily Mail says Conservative Party deputy chairman for women Rachel Maclean has found herself in hot water online after comments about Green Party candidate Melissa Poulton.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on the UK’s joint venture with Japan and Italy to create the next generation of fighter jets by 2035.

The Times carries a story about the vulnerability of children online now Meta has stopped using encryption from its apps with Minister for Policing Chris Philp dubbing it as a “dangerous” change that will likely prevent “thousands of paedophiles from being arrested”.

The Daily Mirror says Denise Fergus is “finally vindicated” after a parole board ruled her son’s killer Jon Venables would not be granted release.

The Sun opted for a showbiz story for its front page, saying Leonardo DiCaprio had a secret date with model Kate Moss’s 25-year-old daughter Lottie.

And the Daily Star has urged people to keep clear of snow this winter.