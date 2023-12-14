Cameron Green reveals he has lifelong kidney condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron Green reveals he has lifelong kidney condition

By Press Association
Cameron Green has spoken for the first time about his battle with kidney disease (Mike Egerton/PA)
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has revealed he suffers from a lifelong chronic kidney disease.

Green spoke for the first time about his condition during an interview with Channel 7, revealing that his parents originally feared he may not live to be a teenager.

“My parents got told when I was born,” he told the broadcaster.

“Chronic kidney disease is basically a progressive disease of your kidneys’ health function. Unfortunately, mine don’t filter the blood as well as other kidneys. They’re at about 60% at the moment which is stage two.

“I consider myself very lucky that I’m not as affected physically by chronic kidney disease as other people who are affected by the same thing.

“There’s five stages, with stage one being the least severe, and stage five being transplant or dialysis. Fortunately, I’m stage two, but if you don’t look after them enough, it goes back down.

“Kidneys can’t get better. It’s irreversible. So anything you can do to slow the progression, you basically try and do.”

Despite never previously speaking publicly about the issue, Green has made sure his cricketing colleagues are aware of the physical challenges he faces.

Cameron Green hits out during this summer's Ashes series.
Cameron Green hits out during this summer’s Ashes series (Adam Davy/PA)

“I have told a few guys in the cricket world,” he said.

“The coaching staff are all over it. I think all the guys in the Aussie cricket team, I’ve told.

“After a few cramping episodes, I probably had to come off and tell them that it’s probably more than not being professional enough because I knew in the background I was eating and drinking as much as I could to give myself the best chance.”

Green has played 24 Tests, including two Ashes series, and was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning squad in India last month.