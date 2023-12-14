Circus performer taken to hospital after fall from large wheel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Circus performer taken to hospital after fall from large wheel

By Press Association
A circus performer was taken to hospital after falling from a large performance wheel during a show at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth (Hippodrome Circus/PA)
A circus performer suffered potentially life-changing injuries after falling from a large performance wheel during a show.

The male cast member fell an estimated 13ft-16ft (4m-5m) at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on Wednesday evening, the venue said.

He remained conscious throughout and is thought to have suffered injuries to his arm, shoulder and leg.

He was evaluated overnight and is believed to be in a stable condition.

The show, called the Christmas Spectacular, was stopped for the evening and the audience was asked to leave the venue.

No other performers or members of the public were hurt.

The circus manager and ringmaster Jack Jay told the BBC the fall appeared to be due to a “mistiming”, saying: “He went to jump through one of the wheels and slipped, landing on the floor.”

He added: “He was fully conscious after the fall and two members of the audience, believed to be an off-duty police officer and a paramedic, came forward to help.”

The venue said it is “unlikely” the acrobat will be able to return to the show this season but is “hopeful” he will perform again after some recovery time.

A spokesman for the Christmas Spectacular said: “Obviously this sort of event is scary for all involved. We are all wishing a speedy recovery for our fellow cast member.

“We would like to pass on our thanks to the audience in attendance, who were very understanding and remained calm.”

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said officers were called at around 7.37pm on Wednesday night and are working to establish what led to the fall.

She said: “The man sustained serious, potentially life-changing injuries, and was taken by ambulance to the James Paget Hospital, and later transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

“A seal was put in place at the scene overnight, but this has since been lifted.

“Officers are working with the local authorities to establish the circumstances that led to the incident.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to St George’s Road, Great Yarmouth last night (Wednesday) following reports of a man injured in a fall.

“One patient was transported to James Paget Hospital (in Gorleston) with serious injuries.”