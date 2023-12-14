MusicMagpie cheers record Black Friday as more consumers rent phones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

MusicMagpie cheers record Black Friday as more consumers rent phones

By Press Association
MusicMagpie has revealed it enjoyed a record Black Friday sales season (MusicMagpie/PA)
MusicMagpie has revealed it enjoyed a record Black Friday sales season (MusicMagpie/PA)

MusicMagpie has revealed it enjoyed a record Black Friday sales season, delivering a boost to its share price after BT pulled out of takeover talks.

Shares in the company soared by more than a fifth on Thursday after the firm gave an update on its trading performance.

The platform, through which people can buy and sell used mobile phones and other technology, as well as books, games and CDs, said a record Black Friday period helped offset a slower start to the year in terms of sales.

Consumer technology revenues were 7.5% higher over the latest six months, compared with the same period in 2022, it said.

And revenues from its rental service – where people can rent a phone, iPad or Apple watch for a year with monthly payments, and upgrade free of charge at the end of the year – surged by 57% year on year.

Steve Oliver CEO
MusicMagpie co-founder and chief executive Steve Oliver said the group is pleased with its performance in the second half of the year (MusicMagpie/PA)

The number of rental subscribers grew by more than a fifth during the year, with the firm focusing on shoppers with higher credit ratings and who are more likely to renew their plans.

Yearly sales however were about £1 million lower than last year, totalling £95.4 million.

A stronger end to the year and tighter control of costs across the business means it expects to see earnings grow by more than 15% to £7.5 million for the full year, it said.

The trading update comes after telecoms giant BT pulled out of talks to take over musicMagpie last month.

BT said it was not planning to make an offer for the group, just days after private equity firm Aurelius Group, which owns Footasylum and The Body Shop, also backed out of discussions.

Shares in the retailer tumbled after the announcement, although it confirmed it was continuing to seek possible buyers for the group.

Steve Oliver, co-founder and chief executive of musicMagpie, said: “We are pleased with the performance of the group in the second half of the year, and are delighted that our focus on profits and cash has delivered significant EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) growth.

“Our strategy of proactively managing the number of active rental subscribers has also helped in this regard and will support our short-term objectives on profits and cash into 2024, bolstered by an enhanced buy-now-pay-later offering.”