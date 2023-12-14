Barbie director Greta Gerwig named Cannes Festival jury president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barbie director Greta Gerwig named Cannes Festival jury president

By Press Association
Greta Gerwig is the youngest person to take on the role of jury president since 1966 (AP)
Barbie director Greta Gerwig has been named jury president for next year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Gerwig, who is the first American female director to be named president, will preside over the jury of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.

At 40, Gerwig is also the youngest person to take on that role since Sophia Loren, who headed the Cannes jury in 1966 aged 31, the festival noted in a statement.

“I’m overwhelmed, enthusiastic and touched with humility,” Gerwig said. “I can’t wait to discover what voyages await us.”

She described Cannes as “the pinnacle of what the universal language of movies can be”.

Festival officials, too, were excited, about their choice for jury president for the May 14-25 event on the French Riviera, a premiere film extravaganza.

“This is an obvious choice, since Greta Gerwig so audaciously embodies the renewal of world cinema, for which Cannes is each year both the forerunner and the sounding board,” said festival president Iris Knobloch and general delegate Thierry Fremaux.

Gerwig also marks “an era that is breaking down barriers and mixing genres, and thereby elevating the values of intelligence and humanism”, they added.

One other American woman has led the Cannes jury: Olivia de Havilland in 1965. Unlike Gerwig, the actress never directed movies.

Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig described Cannes as ‘the pinnacle of what the universal language of movies can be’ (AP)

Gerwig began her career as an actress before moving into writing movies, then co-directing and finally flying solo in the director’s chair, notably with Lady Bird in 2017 — nominated for five Academy Awards, including best director, followed by Little Women, then Barbie, released last July.

There, she transformed the famous Barbie doll into a living young woman, raucously exploring sexism and women’s independence.

“An international cultural phenomenon, Barbie is the biggest success of the year and has made Greta Gerwig the most bankable female film director in history,” the statement by the Cannes Festival said.

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund headed last year’s festival.

The rest of the jury has yet to be announced. Films competing in the 2024 film festival are to be unveiled in mid-April.