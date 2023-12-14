European Central Bank keeps key interest rate at record high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

European Central Bank keeps key interest rate at record high

By Press Association
The ECB said it is keeping its benchmark rate at 4% because inflation was ‘likely to pick up again temporarily in the near term’ (Michael Probst/AP)
The European Central Bank (ECB) has kept its key interest rate at a record high and is now facing expectations it will start cutting borrowing costs next year to support the shrinking economy.

It follows similar decisions this week by the US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank to leave rates unchanged. The Fed also signalled it could make three interest rate cuts next year.

The ECB said it is keeping its benchmark rate at 4% because inflation was “likely to pick up again temporarily in the near term”.

Central banks around the world drastically raised rates to contain inflation that broke out in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a signal that cuts may not be around the corner, bank president Christine Lagarde said future decisions will ensure that rates “will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary”.

ECB president Christine Lagarde
ECB president Christine Lagarde (PA)

She spoke hoarsely at a news conferences, saying she was recovering from Covid-19 but was no longer contagious.

They are now trying to balance keeping rates high enough for long enough to make sure inflation is contained against the risk that higher borrowing costs could throw their economies into recession.

Inflation has fallen more than expected in the 20 European Union countries that use the euro currency, to 2.4% in November from a peak of 10.6% in October 2022. That is not too far from the ECB’s goal of 2%, considered best for the economy.

That has led analysts to predict the ECB will cut rates next year, though the timing is not certain and forecasts range from March to September for the move. The bank’s key rate stands at an all-time high of 4%.

While inflation is down following a record pace of rate hikes, economic growth has lagged because the cost of borrowing has surged for things such as home purchases and business investment in new offices and factory equipment. The eurozone saw economic output shrink 0.1% in the July-September quarter.

Meanwhile, wages are still catching up to higher prices in shops, leaving European consumers less than euphoric even as European city centres deck themselves in Christmas lights.