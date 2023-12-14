Light exercise ‘could reverse high cholesterol caused by sedentary childhood’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Light exercise ‘could reverse high cholesterol caused by sedentary childhood’

By Press Association
Light exercise in childhood could reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke in later life (Ian West/PA)
Children who are physically inactive may have a higher risk of heart attack or stroke later in life, but this can be reversed with light exercise, according to a new study.

Increased sedentary time in childhood can raise cholesterol levels by two thirds as an adult, leading to heart problems and even premature death, experts say.

But the new study indicates that light physical activity such as walking and household chores may completely reverse the risks.

High cholesterol during childhood has been associated with early signs of heart disease when individuals reach adulthood and an increased risk of premature cardiovascular death in mid-life.

The findings also suggest this kind of activity may be more effective than moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

The researchers indicate that international recommendations on children’s activity should take their findings into consideration.

Dr Andrew Agbaje from the University of Exeter led the study and said: “These findings emphasise the incredible health importance of light physical activity and shows it could be the key to preventing elevated cholesterol and dyslipidaemia from early life.

“We have evidence that light physical activity is considerably more effective than moderate-to-vigorous physical activity in this regard, and therefore it’s perhaps time the World Health Organisation (WHO) updated their guidelines on childhood exercise, and public health experts, paediatricians, and health policymakers encouraged more participation in light physical activity from childhood.”

He added: “Our research suggests light physical activity may be an unsung hero and it is about time the world replaced the mantra of ‘an average of 60 minutes a day of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity’ with ‘at least 3 hours a day of light physical activity’.

“Light physical activity appears to be the antidote to the catastrophic effect of sedentary time in the young population.”

The WHO currently recommends that children and adolescents should build up an average 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity a day and reduce sedentary time.

It has limited guidelines for light physical activity.

However, the new study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, found light physical activity – which also includes slow dancing, swimming, or cycling – is up to five times more effective than moderate-to-vigorous physical activity at promoting healthy hearts and lowering inflammation in the young population.

During the study, which looked at 792 children, the researchers used a device similar to a pedometer to measure sedentary time, light physical activity, and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity at ages 11, 15, and 24 years.

Cholesterol levels were repeatedly measured at ages 15, 17, and 24 years, and the children also had repeated assessment of total body fat mass and muscle mass, as well as various blood tests, with smoking status, socio-economic status, and family history of cardiovascular disease.

Sedentary time increased from around six hours a day to nine hours a day, over the course of the 13-year follow-up.

Light physical activity decreased from six hours a day to three hours a day while moderate-to-vigorous physical activity was relatively stable at around 50 minutes a day from childhood until young adulthood.

The average increase in total cholesterol was 0.69 millimoles per litre (mmol/l).

The study found that an average of four-and-a-half hours a day of light physical activity from childhood through young adulthood decreased total cholesterol.

Approximately 50 minutes a day of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity from childhood was also associated with slightly reduced total cholesterol (-0.05 mmol/L), but total body fat mass decreased the effect of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity on total cholesterol by up to 48%.

Importantly, the researchers said, the increase in fat mass neutralised the small effect of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity on total cholesterol.

Dr Agbaje said: “Our study shows increased sedentary time in childhood may contribute to two thirds of the total increase in a person’s cholesterol levels before their mid-twenties.

“This suggests childhood sedentariness may be a major risk factor for elevated cholesterol and subsequent premature heart attack or stroke when individuals reach their mid-forties.”

The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of Exeter, University of Eastern Finland, and University of Bristol, using data from the University of Bristol study Children of the 90s (also known as the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children).