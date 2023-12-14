Businessman jailed for 10 years for killing ‘precious’ sisters in road crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Businessman jailed for 10 years for killing ‘precious’ sisters in road crash

By Press Association
Thomas Lenthall had been driving in excess of 100mph when the collision happened, the court was told (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
A businessman who killed two “vibrant, fun-loving, beautiful” sisters in a road crash has been jailed for 10 years, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Thomas Lenthall, 40, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to causing the deaths of Madison and Liberty North by dangerous driving.

The charges relate to a collision on the A361 Frome bypass in Somerset on July 25 in which 21-year-old Madison and 17-year-old Liberty, known as Maddie and Libby, died.

The court heard how Lenthall had been driving in excess of 100mph along the A361 Frome Bypass on Tuesday July 25 when his car, an Audi RS6, collided with a VW Polo, the force said.

The sisters had been celebrating Maddie’s graduation, which was due to take place the following day, when they popped out to buy soft drinks and Lenthall’s vehicle collided with their car.

Verity and Jason North said their daughters’ deaths had “literally broken our hearts”, in a personal statement shared by the force.

They said: “Maddie, her sister Libby and the whole family were so excited and proud she was graduating as a teacher, achieving her childhood dream.

“Family were invited, the party was arranged, everything felt perfect.

“On the evening of the 25th, Maddie and Libby popped out for a Coke, and they never came home.

“It is every parent’s worst nightmare – their lives were taken. Our innocent, precious daughters, at such young ages, were just beginning to live their best lives and fulfil their dreams.

“In a heartbeat, everything changed. They had been killed by the reckless, dangerous driving of another.”

They added: “Getting out of bed is painful, having to live this nightmare over and over again every day … our futures have been destroyed.

Madison and Liberty North died in a collision on the A361 Frome bypass in Somerset on July 25 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

“(Thomas Lenthall) has robbed us of seeing Maddie as a teacher and Libby as a nursery teacher. They loved their jobs very much.

“(Lenthall) has stolen the chances we would see them marry and see them as mothers – making us proud grandparents, which they both wanted very much. Gone.

“Our home is so painfully quiet now, our family home has changed forever. Our lives ripped to shreds.

“Since the moment we heard the news of our girls, there is a deep piercing pain our hearts. Waking in the middle of the night, feeling guilty we couldn’t protect them both …

“Never, ever did we think we would have to plan funerals for our girls in our lifetime. How we did that and got through the day, I will never know.

Bristol Crown Court
Lenthall was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court (Ben Birchall/PA)

“The tears, sobs, wails, and heartbreak of that day, I can still hear as clear as day today.

“From the dangerous, reckless, irresponsible, stupid actions of another forced us to have this reality, one that will never heal. One we will never get over.

“Our hearts are broken forever. This tragedy has taken the privilege of being Maddie and Libby’s mum and dad away.”

Lenthall was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later arrested and charged.

At the time of the collision, he had been overtaking another car when he collided head-on with Maddie’s car, the force said.

Judge James Patrick ordered that Lenthall should serve a minimum two-thirds of his sentence, and disqualified him from driving for seven years.