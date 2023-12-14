Prince of Wales references late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at naval college

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince of Wales references late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at naval college

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales attended the college on Thursday (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Prince of Wales spoke of his late grandparents meeting at a naval college as he congratulated 145 cadets at their passing out parade there.

William attended this year’s Lord High Admiral’s Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon, on Thursday.

At the parade, William took the royal salute and inspected the front rank of the Guard and the Royal Marines Band of Plymouth, as well as the ranks of St Vincent, Howe, and St George Divisions.

In total, 145 Royal Navy cadets took part in the passing out, alongside international officer cadets from Oman, Kuwait, Bangladesh and Trinidad and Tobago.

William inspected cadets in the college's parade square (Chris Jackson/PA)
It was at Dartmouth, in July 1939, that the late Duke of Edinburgh and late Queen had their first publicised meeting.

Philip, who was 18, was introduced to 13-year-old Elizabeth at the house of the captain of the college.

In a speech to cadets, William who is Commodore-in-Chief Submarines, said it was a “great honour” to represent his father the King at the event.

He told those gathered: “Whilst my own passing out parade was at Sandhurst – Britannia Royal Naval College still holds a very special place in my heart.

“It is well known that my grandmother and grandfather met here, while my great-grandfather, King George VI, was conducting these very duties.

“But today we are here to celebrate you.”

William, wearing a Royal Navy greatcoat, cap and sword, said those passing out would have formed bonds and friendships they would be able to rely on throughout their careers.

He last wore a navy uniform at the Clyde naval base in Faslane, Scotland, in October 2010.

William was representing the King at the event (Chris Jackson/PA)
“These friendships are even more important today, as the Royal Navy continues to grow and expand as a force for good around the world,” he told those gathered.

He described it as an “extremely exciting time” to be serving with the Royal Navy.

“This is truly a period of great expansion, and if they had their time again, I know many senior officers would want to be passing out with you today,” William said.

As he concluded his speech, William praised military and academic staff at the naval college as well as friends and families, and the newest naval officers.

He said: “I wish you every success as you embark on this incredible journey of duty and service to our nation. Thank you.”

All of those passing out on Thursday had undergone 29 weeks of intensive training, turning them from civilians into junior naval officers.

They have been tested in a variety of scenarios including on Dartmoor, the River Dart and at sea on board an operational warship.

Most of the junior naval officers will now go on to further training in their chosen branches of the Royal Navy.

William himself completed a short, intensive training course at the naval college before deploying with the frigate HMS Iron Duke on Caribbean anti-narcotics patrols in 2008.

Following the parade, he met heads of department at the college as well as cadets who took part in the parade and their instructors.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh met at the college when they were young (Lewis Whyld/PA)
During the reception, he wore Royal Navy 1B dress with aiguillettes, full size medals and a garter star – the first time William has worn this uniform.

Captain Sarah Oakley, commanding officer of Britannia Royal Naval College, described the Lord High Admiral’s Divisions as “probably the most prestigious” passing out parade of the year.

She described it as a “historic day” to be hosting William as the event’s guest of honour.

“All the cadets passing out have reached a significant milestone in their naval career and now move on to the next stage of training and new roles across the Royal Navy,” Capt Oakley said.

“Whether this is their first step on their naval journey, or the culmination of many years of dedicated service, passing out of the college as a naval officer in front of friends and family is a testament to their hard work and commitment.”