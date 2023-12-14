Jury retires in trial of man accused of murdering ex and dumping body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury retires in trial of man accused of murdering ex and dumping body

By Press Association
Sarah Henshaw, whose body was found close to a lay-by near the M1, Derby Crown Court was told (Family handout/PA)
The jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a man accused of murdering his former partner and dumping her body near a lay-by.

Darren Hall is accused of killing 31-year-old Sarah Henshaw and leaving her body in woodland near a lay-by on the westbound A617 near Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on June 20 this year.

Hall, 36, claimed in his trial at Derby Crown Court that Ms Henshaw fell down the stairs but admitted moving her body to the woodland, 20 miles away from their home in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, as he “just panicked”.

The jury of nine men and three women were given final directions on Thursday afternoon by trial judge Mr Justice Goss before retiring.

Ms Henshaw’s body was found on June 26, after she was last seen alive on the evening of June 20 near her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston.

Hall is on trial at Derby Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
Prosecutors have told the trial that Hall “callously dumped” Ms Henshaw’s body after fatally attacking her during an argument.

While the Crown admitted in its opening that it could not say how Ms Henshaw died, bruising found on her neck was “about the width of a dressing gown cord”, prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC said.

After disposing of her body, Hall was seen disposing of her belongings, including her dressing gown and slippers, at a recycling centre and in a skip.

In his defence, Hall said Ms Henshaw inadvertently fell down the stairs during the argument but he moved her body and disposed of her possessions to reinforce a lie that she had voluntarily gone missing.

The carpet fitter, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, said he was “not thinking right” in the aftermath of Ms Henshaw’s death and that there was “no real, reasonable reason” as to why he moved her body and lied to police, family and friends about her whereabouts.

The trial continues.