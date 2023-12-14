Bafta Games Awards longlist announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bafta Games Awards longlist announced

By Press Association
Sixty games have been named on a longlist, voted for by Bafta members, representing the best video games of the year (PA)
Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have picked up the most longlist nominations for the Bafta Games Awards.

Baldur’s Gate 3, which is set in the world of popular table-top game Dungeons And Dragons, received the most nominations of any title with 15, including in the best game, artistic achievement, narrative and music categories.

It is ahead of survival horror game Alan Wake 2, which has 14 nominations, and Spider-Man 2, with 10.

A number of other high-profile video games from the year have also made the list, including open-world Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Fortnite and EA Sports FC 24 – the replacement for the hugely successful Fifa football game series.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Starfield and Football Manager 2024 were also among the longlist nominees.

“For 20 years, Bafta has celebrated great talent in the games industry with the annual Bafta Games Awards,” Bafta chief executive Jane Millichip said.

“This year, we hope to amplify that celebration by publishing our Best Games of 2023 list – the longlist for next year’s awards, as voted for by games industry professionals – just in time to inspire some festive gameplay.”

Some 257 games were entered for consideration, Bafta said, and the 60 games on the longlist will now be cut down to the final nominations, which will be announced on March 7 2024, with the winners announced at the Bafta Game Awards on April 11 next year.