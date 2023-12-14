Barbra Streisand to receive lifetime achievement award at SAG Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barbra Streisand to receive lifetime achievement award at SAG Awards

By Press Association
Barbra Streisand released her memoir in November (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Barbra Streisand will receive the lifetime achievement award at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Yentl and The Prince Of Tides star will be the 59th recipient of the Sag-Aftra tribute on February 24 at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, the guild announced on Thursday.

This year’s SAG Awards, coming on the heels of the longest strike in Sag-Aftra history, will be streamed live on Netflix.

In November, the 81-year-old published My Name Is Barbra, a well-received nearly 1,000-page memoir that chronicles her rise from working-class Brooklyn to global fame.

“Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen,” Streisand said in a statement.

“The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true.

“This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”

Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher called Streisand “an icon and unparalleled talent”.

“Her enduring career is a testament to her genuine performances, connecting with audiences on a profound level,” Ms Drescher said in a statement.

“She is a colossal icon with a relentless work ethic, evolving with each stage of her remarkable journey. We celebrate Barbra Streisand not just for her achievements but for the enduring legacy she has carved.”

The honour will add to a long list of awards that Streisand, an EGOT-winner, has received over her career, including two Academy Awards, four Emmys, 10 Grammys and a Tony award.