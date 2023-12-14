Air Jordans made for Spike Lee up for auction after being donated to shelter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Air Jordans made for Spike Lee up for auction after being donated to shelter

By Press Association
Spike Lee (Ian West/PA)
Spike Lee (Ian West/PA)

A pair of rare Nike trainers donated to a homeless shelter in Portland, Oregon, are up for auction and are expected to raise as much as 20,000 dollars (£15,665) after it emerged they were custom-made for filmmaker Spike Lee.

The shiny, gold trainers were hard to miss in the donation pile at the shelter earlier this year.

They were Air Jordan 3s, size 12-and-a-half, and one of just a few custom pairs that had been made for Lee.

Now they are up for auction, where they could fetch 20,000 dollars to benefit the shelter.

Spike Lee accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman at the 2019 Oscars
Spike Lee accepts the award for best adapted screenplay at the 2019 Oscars (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The shoes were anonymously dropped in the donation chute at the Portland Rescue Mission in the spring.

A formerly homeless man in the mission’s long-term shelter programme found them while sorting through donations and brought them to the attention of the staff, according to a blog post on the mission’s website this week.

Nike designer Tinker Hatfield designed the trainers in 2019 for Lee, who wore his pair to the Academy Awards that year when he accepted an Oscar for his BlacKkKlansman screenplay.

The donated trainers were not Lee’s personal pair, but were among a few made for him to give out to his inner circle, the Portland Rescue Mission said.

Hatfield visited the shelter and authenticated the shoes.

He also signed a replacement box and donated other Nike merchandise.

The company is based in nearby Beaverton, Oregon.

“I’m thrilled the shoes ended up here,” Hatfield said in a statement shared by the Portland Rescue Mission.

“It’s a happy ending to a really great project.”

The shoes are on auction at Sotheby’s until Monday, and could fetch 15,000 dollars (£11,750) to 20,000 dollars, according to the auction house.

Sotheby’s is waiving its fee, so all of the proceeds will benefit the shelter, which has helped people struggling with homelessness, hunger and addiction since 1949.

The identity of whoever donated the shoes remains a mystery.