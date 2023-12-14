Speedboat crash that killed 15-year-old girl was ‘accident waiting to happen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speedboat crash that killed 15-year-old girl was ‘accident waiting to happen’

By Press Association
Emily Lewis (Hampshire Police/PA)
Emily Lewis (Hampshire Police/PA)

A speedboat crash that killed a 15-year-old girl and seriously injured several other people was an “accident waiting to happen”, according to a report.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has made a number of recommendations including improving visibility, safety measures and operating rules after its investigation into the crash which killed Emily Lewis.

The schoolgirl suffered fatal injuries after the rigid inflatable boat (Rib) she was riding in with her family on a high-speed excursion collided with a 4.5-metre high buoy at 36.6 knots in Southampton Water in August 2020.

Earlier this year, Michael Lawrence, 55, who was driving the boat, was found not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence, but guilty of failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed, after a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Michael Howley, 52, the owner of the now defunct Seadogz firm, which ran the boat trips, was convicted of not operating the boat safely.

They were both sentenced to 18 weeks in custody suspended for two years, ordered to complete 125 hours of community service and to pay £1,000 court costs.

Chief inspector of marine accidents Andrew Moll said in the report: “The tragic events that took place in Southampton Water on the morning of 22 August 2020 have had an unimaginable impact on all of those affected by the accident.

“The fact that a passenger excursion on a modern rigid inflatable boat being operated in favourable conditions by an appropriately qualified and highly experienced skipper could result in such terrible consequences is difficult to comprehend.

“Two things are especially significant about this tragic accident in which 15-year-old Emily Lewis sadly died and the other passengers all sustained injuries, many of which were serious.

“The first is that the accident would likely not have happened had the trip been conducted in line with industry good practice. All skippers of commercial high-speed craft are taught safe boat handling while gaining their qualifications, and there is no excuse for abandoning professional standards when undertaking a high-speed trip or experience ride.

Speedboat death court case
The Rib involved in the collision (MAIB/PA Wire)

“The second is that passengers in small high-speed craft are very vulnerable to impact and vibration injuries.

“In the last 15 years, the MAIB has investigated numerous accidents involving high-speed passenger craft and made various recommendations to improve the safety of this sector.

“However, as yet, little has been done to provide proper protection to passengers and crew from these hazards that routinely result in life-changing injury and, occasionally, death.

“I am therefore hoping that the maritime regulator, manufacturers and operators of small high-speed passenger craft will take the lessons from this report as a stimulus to action.

“As the report says, this was an accident waiting to happen. Let it be the last.”

The MAIB recommended in its report that the Maritime and Coastguard Agency carries out an assessment on the design and operational requirements of high-speed passenger craft and to expedite the introduction of a Sport and Pleasure Vessel Code.

It also recommends that an improved field of vision requirement is imposed for the steering position of small craft and the Rib’s manufacturer has been recommended to ensure its seats, handholds and restraints meet the latest industry guidance.

The MAIB also makes recommendations to ports and harbour masters to develop guidance and ensure risk assessments are carried out for the use of high-speed craft.