David Moyes sings praises of Edson Alvarez after West Ham win over Freiburg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

David Moyes sings praises of Edson Alvarez after West Ham win over Freiburg

By Press Association
David Moyes sung the praises of Edson Alvarez (left) (Adam Davy/PA)
David Moyes sung the praises of Edson Alvarez (left) (Adam Davy/PA)

David Moyes hailed Edson Alvarez’s performance after the Mexican starred in West Ham’s 2-0 victory over Freiburg to book their place in the last-16 of the Europa League.

Alvarez produced a wonderful assist for Mohammed Kudus in the 14th minute before the midfielder turned scorer later on.

And Moyes lauded both Alvarez and Kudus who were signed from Ajax in the summer.

“He did great (Alvarez),” Moyes said.

“The assist for the first one was a great pass then he did a great bit of link up with Jarrod (Bowen) and scores a big goal so I’m really pleased for him tonight.

“He’s still recovering a bit with illness but I’m really pleased with the things he’s done.

“The two of them (Kudus and Alvarez) have made great contributions already.

“Mainly Mohammed with goals and Edson with other elements and the two will get better.

“The hardest bit to find is the consistency with the intensity of the games.

“They’ve both settled in really well and they’ve done a good job.”

West Ham will avoid playing in the last-32 after tonight’s victory.

Moyes admitted the victory which sealed West Ham’s place at the top of Group A will give his side respite in February.

The Scot also highlighted the Hammers’ emergence in Europe in the last three years.

He added: “It is hugely important for us to get a bit of breathing space in February which we wouldn’t of had if we finished second.

“Qualifying for Europe and winning the group three years in a row now is really good for a side who has not been regular attendees.

“I think that’s 10 wins in Europe in a row now and that’s good for any team. Our control was pretty good and we’ve learnt from the games.

“Tonight we deserved our victory and deserved to top the toughest group out of the three previous years.”

Freiburg manager Christian Streich highlighted West Ham’s quality on the night.

He said: “It’s difficult to shut the gaps down. Jordy Makengo was playing against a top player like Kudus.

“Lucas Paqueta has got fantastic quality and I could really mention the whole team.

“If you don’t play at the highest level it is hard to play against the team at the level of West Ham.”