Body recovered in search for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord

By Press Association
Police search teams pull a black bag from the River Wensum in Wensum Park, Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police search teams pull a black bag from the River Wensum in Wensum Park, Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Specialist divers searching for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord have found a body in the River Wensum.

Norfolk Police said although the body has not been formally identified, Ms Lord’s family have been informed.

Two members of the dive team could be seen recovering the body from the river in Norwich on Friday morning after marking the area of water with an orange buoy.

Officers previously said there was a “high probability” that 55-year-old Ms Lord went into the River Wensum in Norwich, where a search was being conducted by the specialist dive team.

At about 12pm, officers could be seen recovering a body from the river in a black bag.

The discovery came after the orange buoy was positioned about 100 metres down stream from where the focus of the search had been the day before.

In a short statement, the force said: “Police searching for missing Norwich woman Gaynor Lord can confirm a body has been found in the River Wensum.

“The body was found in the river by underwater search teams this morning and has now been recovered from the water.

“While the body hasn’t formally been identified, Gaynor’s family have been informed.

“They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Gaynor Lord missing
Police search teams on the River Wensum in Wensum Park, Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

An Environment Agency search boat was then stationed next to the buoy as a dive team arrived just after 11am.

Two members of the specialist dive team could be seen surveying the area, appearing to check if the water was safe to enter.

Police divers with flippers could be seen ready to enter the water in a park area further along the river but after a phone call was received, their kit was packed up and they rediverted.

The force previously said they have not been able to establish Ms Lord’s state of mind when she went missing with “any degree of confidence”.

Ms Lord disappeared after leaving work early in Norwich city centre at 2.45pm.

Gaynor Lord missing
Norfolk Police issued CCTV footage of Ms Lord in their appeal to try and find her (Norfolk Police/PA)

Her belongings were found in Wensum Park, about 1.5 miles from her workplace at Jarrolds department store, and her coat was discovered in the river that runs through the park.

Police said Ms Lord’s clothing, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery, including two rings, were discovered at various locations in the park.

A friend of Ms Lord said she was “upbeat and happy” and talking about Christmas just days before she disappeared.

Julie Butcher told the BBC her friend seemed “fine” when they met on Tuesday last week.

Ms Butcher told the broadcaster she spoke to her friend at 2.15pm on Friday last week but she had to cut the call short to speak to a client.

She said she received another call form Ms Lord at 4.15pm but it “sounded like a pocket call – I could hear movement in her pocket”.

Norfolk Constabulary released CCTV footage of what they believe is the last sighting of Ms Lord before she disappeared in Norwich on Friday December 8.