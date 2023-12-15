Case of double-killer who committed third murder while on licence reviewed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Case of double-killer who committed third murder while on licence reviewed

By Press Association
Pauline Quinn received 29 injuries at the hands of Lawrence Bierton (Family Handout/PA)

The case of a double-killer who committed a third murder while on licence has been reviewed to see if lessons can be learned, the Probation Service has said.

Lawrence Bierton bludgeoned his neighbour, 73-year-old Pauline Quinn, to death with her coffee table at her home in Rayton Spur, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on November 9 2021.

Bierton, 63, was on licence at the time of the offence having been released from a life sentence for the murders of two elderly sisters in the 1990s.

He was found guilty of murdering Ms Quinn on Thursday at Nottingham Crown Court, with the trial judge, Mr Justice Pepperall, telling him that he could be handed a whole life order.

On Friday, the Probation Service said that a review had been conducted into his case, with the findings to be released after they have been shared with Ms Quinn’s family and Bierton is sentenced.

A spokesperson said: “This was an awful crime and our thoughts remain with the family of Pauline Quinn.

“We have conducted a review into this case and it would be inappropriate to comment further while proceedings are ongoing.”

Jurors in Bierton’s trial were told that he was jailed for life in 1996 for murdering two women the year before, with prosecutors telling them that their killings were “strikingly similar” to Ms Quinn’s murder.

He was released on licence in December 2017 but was recalled to prison in July 2018 after what prosecutor John Cammegh KC described as “repeated failures to address his behaviour”.

He was released a second time in May 2020 to approved premises but moved to Rayton Spur six months later “following concerns about his association with certain individuals”, Mr Cammegh said.

A so-called “alcohol tag” to monitor Bierton was then removed eight months before Ms Quinn’s death after he complained of swelling in his legs.

On the morning of the murder, Bierton, an alcoholic, had drunk rum and vodka and had taken crack cocaine and Subutex, an opioid, before attacking his victim at around 4pm.

He denied murdering “defenceless” Ms Quinn on the grounds of diminished responsibility, claiming his alcohol dependency constituted a “mental abnormality”.

But he was unanimously convicted of Ms Quinn’s “vicious” murder in under an hour on Thursday, having already admitted theft after taking his victim’s car after the killing.

Bierton will be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court at 10am on Wednesday.