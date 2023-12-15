Christmas comes early for £13m lottery winner

Christmas has come early for one lucky lottery player after a claim was made for the £13 million jackpot prize.

The National Lottery operator, Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, confirmed on Friday that it had received a claim for the £13,035,101 prize won by a single ticket-holder in the Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw on Wednesday.

The claim must go through a validation process, after which the prize will be paid before the ticket-holder chooses whether to go public or not.

What do you mean you haven’t checked your ticket?!Someone has won tonight’s Lotto jackpot 🎇#TNLChristmas #ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/7L69E3o9gM — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) December 13, 2023

“We’re over the moon that this fantastic Lotto jackpot prize has now been claimed,” said Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery.

“Winning a Lotto jackpot is the stuff that dreams are made of, and it’s even more magical in the lead-up to Christmas.

“Just imagine the possibilities for Lotto’s latest multi-millionaire this festive season!

“Our focus is now on supporting this winning ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

Two more ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto jackpots will take place on 23 December and 30 December, with £15 million to be won in each.