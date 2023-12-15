No evidence of third party involvement after body found in Gaynor Lord search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No evidence of third party involvement after body found in Gaynor Lord search

By Press Association
A body was recovered from the river during the search for Gaynor Lord on Friday (Family handout/PA)
A body was recovered from the river during the search for Gaynor Lord on Friday (Family handout/PA)

Police have said there is no evidence of third party involvement after a body was found in the search for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord.

Norfolk Police said the body of a female was recovered from the River Wensum in Norwich on Friday, a week after she disappeared.

Two members of the dive team could be seen recovering the body from the river in Norwich on Friday after marking the area of water with an orange buoy.

In a statement to reporters after the discovery, Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley said: “We remain open-minded to the circumstances of Gaynor’s disappearance and we’ll continue to pursue all lines of inquiry to ascertain why she went missing.

“I’m keen to say this remains a missing person inquiry at this stage.

“I am also satisfied at the moment, based on the evidence that we have, that Gaynor did not meet anyone on the way to the park, and we now have a better understanding of her movements through the city centre.”

He added: “I would reiterate at this stage that there is no evidence of third party involvement. Nothing in our inquiries have changed this position.”

Flowers outside Wensum Park, Norwich
Flowers outside Wensum Park, Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Floral tributes to Ms Lord were laid near the gates of Wensum Park after the discovery.

One of them said: “Gaynor may you be at peace. God bless your family.”

Ms Lord, 55, disappeared after leaving work early in Norwich city centre at 2.45pm.

Her belongings were found in Wensum Park, about 1.5 miles from her workplace at Jarrolds department store, and her coat was discovered in the river that runs through the park.

Police said Ms Lord’s clothing, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery, including two rings, were discovered at various places in the park.

On Friday an orange buoy was positioned about 100 metres downstream from where the focus of the search had been the day before.

An Environment Agency search boat was then stationed next to the buoy as a dive team arrived just after 11am.

Two members of the specialist dive team could be seen surveying the area, appearing to check if the water was safe to enter.

Police divers with flippers could be seen ready to enter the water in a park area further along the river but after a phone call was received, their kit was packed up and they rediverted.

Gaynor Lord missing
Police search teams pull a black bag from the River Wensum on Friday (Joe Giddens/PA)

At about 12pm, officers could be seen recovering something from the river in a black bag.

Mr Buckley said specialist family liaison officers were supporting Ms Lord’s family, and a post-mortem examination would need to be completed to establish the cause of death.

He added that ongoing investigations were “predominantly focused on the river and the park”.

Police previously confirmed they consulted officers from Lancashire Constabulary who worked on the search for Nicola Bulley.

Ms Bulley’s body was found in the River Wyre in Lancashire on February 19.

The Lancashire force was criticised over its handling of that investigation and the disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information.