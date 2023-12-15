Eastwood hopes for deal to resurrect Stormont before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eastwood hopes for deal to resurrect Stormont before Christmas

By Press Association
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he hopes for a deal to be reached before Christmas (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
Hope has been expressed for a deal to secure the return of powersharing government in Northern Ireland before Christmas.

Talks have been ongoing for some time between the DUP and the Government over addressing unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The party has been refusing to participate in the Stormont Assembly and executive until they are satisfied concerns have been addressed.

On Thursday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was “approaching the time” for a decision.

A meeting of DUP officers was due to take place on Friday.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he is hopeful a deal can be struck.

“The message is very clear, look at how long the waiting lists are, look at the fact that public sector workers are standing in the cold on strike for fair pay, they’re the people they should be listening to if they don’t want to listen to me. Listen to them and get back to work,” he told reporters in Londonderry.

“I am hopeful that a deal can be done by the end of next week and that before Christmas we can finally have an executive back up and running.

“Nobody should be getting praise for that, that’s their job, they should be doing it.”

Meanwhile talks between the Northern Ireland parties and the Government over a £2.5 billion package to stabilise finances in the region are to continue on Monday.

Northern Ireland budget crisis
Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government for more than a year (PA)

The Government has offered a lump sum to settle outstanding public sector pay demands and a new fiscal floor for Northern Ireland, but it is dependent on a restored powersharing administration in Belfast.

The Stormont Assembly and executive have been effectively collapsed for almost two years amid DUP protest action over unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The powersharing institutions in Northern Ireland require the largest unionist and nationalist parties to share power.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Government stands ready to legislate to “protect” Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

He said such a move would sit alongside a deal to restore the Northern Ireland Executive.