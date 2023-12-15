Brianna accused can’t both be telling truth, murder trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Brianna accused can’t both be telling truth, murder trial told

By Press Association
Brianna Ghey (Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA)
Brianna Ghey (Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA)

Two youths who deny the frenzied murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey cannot both be telling the truth, a court heard.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11.

Two teenagers, identified only as girl X and boy Y, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, deny murder and are blaming each other for Brianna’s death.

Both say their backs were turned when the other defendant began stabbing Brianna.

Trial judge Mrs Justice Yip, on day 15 of the trial, told the jury on Friday: “On the facts of the case and the evidence before you, they can’t both be telling the truth.”

Giving legal directions to jurors after the prosecution and defence case concluded, she added: “The defendants are each charged with Brianna Ghey’s murder. The prosecution case is that they acted together to bring about her death and both intending that she should be killed.

“Each defendant says that the other defendant is the person who stabbed Brianna and was not expecting or wanting Brianna to be killed.

“You should approach the evidence calmly and dispassionately. You must not be influenced by any emotional reaction or sympathy for anyone involved.”

Brianna Ghey court case
Manchester Crown Court where two teenagers are on trial accused of Brianna Ghey’s murder (Peter Byrne/PA)

The trial has heard both defendants had a fascination for violence, torture and murder and had planned the killing for weeks, it is alleged.

Jurors heard girl X enjoyed watching internet torture and killing material from the “dark web” and had an interest in serial killers.

And the jury was shown an alleged “murder plan” on how to kill Brianna along with phone messages they exchanged, including a “kill list” of other children they planned to harm.

Girl X has said she enjoyed “dark fantasies” but with no intention to ever turn them into reality, while boy Y said he went along with them and did not take them seriously; both say they never expected the other to act on them.

The judge told jurors that next week prosecution and defence counsel will give closing speeches and she will sum up the evidence before they retire to consider verdicts.

The trial was adjourned until Monday.