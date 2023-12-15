Knife-killer jailed for at least 22 years for dancefloor row murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Knife-killer jailed for at least 22 years for dancefloor row murder

By Press Association
Edward Wilson was sentenced to a minimum term of 22 years (West Midlands Police/PA)
A nightclubber who stabbed to death a man who was “standing in his spot” on the dancefloor has been sentenced to a minimum term of 22 years.

Edward Wilson, 40, was jailed for life at Birmingham Crown Court after hearing victim impact statements saying the killing of Akeem Francis-Kerr had shattered his family’s lives “in every conceivable way”.

Wilson was found guilty of murder in September after jurors heard how he stabbed his victim once in the neck at Valesha’s nightclub in Walsall shortly after 5am on March 11.

Mr Francis-Kerr, 29, died within an hour of being attacked, after the knife pierced both his carotid and jugular veins.

Akeem Francis-Kerr death
Akeem Francis-Kerr was stabbed in the neck (West Midlands Police/PA)

Passing sentence on Wilson on Friday, Judge Kristina Montgomery KC, the Recorder of Stafford, said the offence was aggravated by Wilson’s previous convictions for 22 offences, including drug-trafficking, robbery and violence.

The judge told Wilson, who had been smoking cannabis and drinking double shots of rum: “The CCTV from the nightclub gives the impression of you being territorial and being irritated by Mr Francis-Kerr’s intrusion on what you considered to be your preferred spot.

“Whatever was said between you about that or any other disagreement that you had with him, resulted in a show of aggression from you.

“That was met inevitably with a response from Mr Francis-Kerr and an argument descended into a scuffle.”

During the scuffle lasting only a few seconds, the judge said, Wilson, from Temple Way, Oldbury, West Midlands, had produced a knife from a pocket or some other part of his clothing and stabbed Mr Francis-Kerr.

After the fatal blow, the judge added, bystanders including members of the victim’s family, had to endure seeing him being treated, including attempts to administer CPR.

She said of the victim: “He was only 29 years of age when you killed him.

“He was a valued member of both his immediate and extended family because of his kind, considerate and selfless character.”

As Wilson, who appeared relaxed in the dock, was led away to begin his sentence there was applause from the public gallery and shouts of “justice”.

During Wilson’s trial, prosecutor Maria Karaiskos KC told the jury Wilson stabbed Mr Francis-Kerr “out of anger, arrogance or jealousy” after returning from the toilet to find him talking to two females in a recessed area of the club where Wilson had been standing since he arrived at the club an hour before, at about 4am.

During his own evidence to the jury, Wilson admitted they had had an “altercation” and exchanged blows, but denied stabbing Mr Francis-Kerr, claiming he had simply asked him to move so he could retrieve his drink.

The trial was also told that Wilson was arrested at a flat in Sheffield on March 14, and in various police interviews denied being involved in the stabbing.

Before sentencing, defence KC Nigel Edwards said the incident was inexplicable and had “just flared out of nowhere”.

“He is a man who was frequently in trouble but not this kind of trouble,” Mr Edwards said.

In a statement released previously through West Midlands Police, Mr Francis-Kerr’s family and friends said: “We will all remember Akeem for his bright smile and we know the universe will shine a lot brighter with him on the other side.

“Akeem had his whole life ahead of him. We are heartbroken that he will never reap the rewards of his hard work.

“Akeem was devoted to his family, particularly his brothers and nieces. He loved his family dearly.”