Timeline of last known movements of missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord

By Press Association
Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley speaking to the media in Wensum Park, Norwich as specialist divers searching for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord recovered a body in the River Wensum (Joe Giddens/PA)
Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley speaking to the media in Wensum Park, Norwich as specialist divers searching for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord recovered a body in the River Wensum (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police have been carrying out a massive search for mother-of-three Gaynor Lord who has been missing for more than six days after leaving early from her work at a Norwich department store.

It was confirmed on Friday that the body of a woman had been found in the search although formal identification is yet to take place.

Here is a timeline of what we know of the last movements of the 55-year-old and of the investigation by Norfolk Constabulary into her disappearance in Norwich:

2.44pm Friday, December 8 – Ms Lord is working at the Bullards Gin counter in the basement at Jarrold department store.

2.45-2.46pm – Ms Lord leaves Jarrold department store via loading bay on Bedford Street. She had not been set to finish her shift until 4pm.

Gaynor Lord missing
CCTV footage shows missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord crossing from Queen Street into Tombland, Norwich, Norfolk at around 2.47pm on December 8 (Norfolk Police/PA)

2.47pm – Ms Lord walks into London Street past the Cosy Club.

2.48pm – She walks along Queens Street and walks towards the cathedral.

3.22pm – Ms Lord is seen in The Close at the cathedral entrance – she then puts her coat on shortly before exiting through the archway.

3.23pm – She is seen walking away from the cathedral in Queens Street.

3.49pm – Ms Lord is seen walking along St George’s Street near to the Playhouse.

3.53pm – She walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street.

4.01pm – Last CCTV sighting of Ms Lord, wearing glasses and a long coat, walking along St Augustines Street which was busy with passing traffic.

4.07pm – The final sighting of Gaynor on Green Hills Road/St Martins Road junction

Gaynor Lord missing
Gaynor Lord, 55, was last seen on Friday afternoon as she left work early (Family handout/Norfolk Police/PA)

8.10pm – Police are alerted to Ms Lord’s disappearance after her possessions were found in Wensum Park. She was identified by ID found in her handbag at the scene.

Gaynor’s clothing, that she had been wearing when she went missing, including a white shirt, yellow tank top plus two rings and her mobile phone and glasses, were found in the park in various locations. Her olive-coloured coat was discovered in the water.

Water-based searches, both surface and underwater have been carried out since Friday involving the Constabulary’s Marine Unit, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, Coastguard and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue (NorLSAR).

Saturday, December 9 – Wensum Park is closed off as specialist licensed search officers carry out extensive enquiries overseen by a police search adviser.

Monday, December 11 – Sonar equipment is deployed by Norfolk police’s marine unit, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, and the coastguard – but nothing was discovered.

Tuesday, December 12 – The search of the River Wensum resumes with drones and teams in inflatable boats seen on the river.

Wednesday, December 13 – Specialist underwater search teams from Lincolnshire Police arrive to assist Norfolk officers to search the river.

Thursday, December 14 – Norfolk Constabulary say they have not been able to establish Ms Lord’s state of mind with “any degree of confidence”.

Friday, December 15 – Divers from Lincolnshire Police’s underwater search team find the body of a woman in the River Wensum. Gaynor’s family are informed although formal identification is yet to take place.

Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley says this is “not the outcome we wished for” and that the force remains “open-minded” about the circumstances of Gaynor’s disappearance.

He insists this is “still a missing person investigation”.