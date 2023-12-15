Man Utd midfielder Donny Van De Beek set for Eintracht Frankfurt loan in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man Utd midfielder Donny Van De Beek set for Eintracht Frankfurt loan in January

By Press Association
Donny Van De Beek has made only two appearances for Manchester United this term (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek is set to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in January, the PA news agency understands.

The 26-year-old joined from Dutch giants Ajax in 2020 for an initial 39 million euros (£34.1m) but failed to make an impact at Old Trafford.

Not even linking back up with Erik ten Hag – the manager Van De Beek flourished under in Amsterdam – has been able to kickstart a career that looks set to continue elsewhere.

Donny Van De Beek in action for Manchester United
Donny Van De Beek was not included in United’s Champions League squad (Martin Rickett/PA)

Frankfurt are understood to have provisionally agreed to take the Netherlands international on loan in January, subject to a medical. The deal reportedly includes a 15m euros (£12.9m) option to make the move permanent.

PA understands Van De Beek will remain part of United’s absentee-hit squad and continue training with them until that deal is completed.

The midfielder, whose contract expires in 2025, has made only two appearances this term and 62 in total during an injury-impacted spell with the Red Devils.

Van De Beek spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Everton and a United exit did not materialise over the summer despite interest from a number of clubs. He was not included in their Champions League squad.