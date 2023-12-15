Man Utd midfielder Donny Van De Beek set for Eintracht Frankfurt loan in January

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek is set to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in January, the PA news agency understands.

The 26-year-old joined from Dutch giants Ajax in 2020 for an initial 39 million euros (£34.1m) but failed to make an impact at Old Trafford.

Not even linking back up with Erik ten Hag – the manager Van De Beek flourished under in Amsterdam – has been able to kickstart a career that looks set to continue elsewhere.

Donny Van De Beek was not included in United’s Champions League squad (Martin Rickett/PA)

Frankfurt are understood to have provisionally agreed to take the Netherlands international on loan in January, subject to a medical. The deal reportedly includes a 15m euros (£12.9m) option to make the move permanent.

PA understands Van De Beek will remain part of United’s absentee-hit squad and continue training with them until that deal is completed.

The midfielder, whose contract expires in 2025, has made only two appearances this term and 62 in total during an injury-impacted spell with the Red Devils.

Van De Beek spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Everton and a United exit did not materialise over the summer despite interest from a number of clubs. He was not included in their Champions League squad.