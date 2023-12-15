Harry and Meghan choose Christmas card without picture of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry and Meghan choose Christmas card without picture of children

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose a shot of them smiling and clapping at this year’s Invictus Games in Germany (Jordan Petitt/PA)


Harry and Meghan have chosen not to include a picture with their children on their annual Christmas card, according to reports.

The virtual greeting, reportedly sent by email, included a message reading: “On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season”, according to the People magazine.

This year they chose not to include their children, Archie and Lilibet, who featured in last year’s card.

Instead Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39,  chose a photo from the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games, which took place in September in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Harry wore a black suit with a black dress shirt, while Meghan wore a green strapless dress with floral details as they smiled and clapped.

Last year’s card was the first time the couple revealed a picture of their second child, Lilibet, now aged two, who was held in the air by her smiling mother as a delighted Harry admired her.

Harry and Meghan revealed this year’s card on the day of the Duke of Sussex’s partial victory in a High Court phone-hacking claim, when a judge ruled his phone was probably hacked “to a modest extent” by the publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

The conclusion of the case prompted a salvo from Piers Morgan, former editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2003, who accused Harry of wanting to “destroy the British monarchy”.

In the tirade, which Morgan delivered outside his London home, he  insisted he had “zero knowledge” of an article about the duke published during his time as editor of the paper, which may have involved unlawful information gathering and denied ever having hacked a phone or telling anyone anyone else to.