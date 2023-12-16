Supporters formally nominate Vladimir Putin for Russian presidential election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Supporters formally nominate Vladimir Putin for Russian presidential election

By Press Association
Vladimir Putin has been nominated to run for the Russian presidency (Aleksander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
President Vladimir Putin’s supporters on Saturday formally nominated him to run in the 2024 Russian presidential election as an independent candidate, state news agencies reported.

The nomination by a group of at least 500 supporters is mandatory under Russian election law for those not running on a party ticket.

Independent candidates also need to gather at least 300,000 signatures in their support.

The group that nominated Putin included top officials from the ruling United Russia party, prominent Russian actors and singers, athletes and other public figures.

Russia Putin
Vladimir Putin addresses the 4th Railway Congress at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex in Moscow (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

“Whoever is ready to support the candidacy of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for the post of president of Russia, please vote. Who’s in favour?” Mikhail Kuznetsov, head of the executive committee of the People’s Front, asked those gathered.

The People’s Front is a political coalition, founded in 2011 by Mr Putin.

After the vote, Mr Kuznetsov announced that the group had voted unanimously to nominate Putin.

According to Russian election laws, candidates put forward by a party that is not represented in the State Duma, or in at least a third of regional legislatures, have to submit at least 100,000 signatures from 40 or more regions.

Those running independently of any party would need a minimum of 300,000 signatures from 40 regions or more.

Those requirements apply to Mr Putin as well, who has used different tactics over the years. He ran as an independent in 2018 and his campaign gathered signatures.

In 2012, he ran as a nominee of the Kremlin’s United Russia party, so there was no need to gather signatures.

At least one party: A Just Russia, which has 27 seats in the 450-seat State Duma, was willing to nominate Mr Putin as its candidate this year.

But its leader, Sergei Mironov, was quoted by the state news agency RIA Novosti on Saturday as saying that Mr Putin will be running as an independent and will be gathering signatures.

Last week, lawmakers in Russia set the country’s 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving Mr Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office.

Under constitutional reforms he orchestrated, the 71-year-old Mr Putin is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current term expires next year, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2036.

The tight control over Russia’s political system that he has established during 24 years in power makes his re-election in March all but assured.