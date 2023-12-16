Dave Chisnall flushes Cameron Menzies’ World Championship hopes down the drain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Chisnall flushes Cameron Menzies’ World Championship hopes down the drain

By Press Association
Dave Chisnall is through to the third round of the World Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Dave Chisnall sent Cameron Menzies back to the day job after knocking him out of the World Championship on day two at Alexandra Palace.

Menzies had booked his place in the second round on Friday night after working a half-day as a plumber where he had to fix a burst pipe and repair a kitchen sink.

He was back in action on Saturday afternoon, having at least had the morning off, but could not repeat the trick and 11th seed Chisnall came from a set down to win 3-1 and give himself a happy Christmas.

Cameron Menzies is a plumber by trade (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Menzies, who is hoping to make the transition to become a full-time darts player, will be back at the Palace on Monday to support his girlfriend Fallon Sherrock, but his fun at this year’s tournament is over.

Lee Evans reckons it would not be a major shock if he beats Luke Humphries in the second round.

The 35-year-old marked his Ally Pally debut with a 3-0 win over Sandro Eric Sosing to set up a date with his former playing partner Humphries, who is the favourite to win the tournament.

“What a draw. Good job I know him very well,” he said. “I know his game very well, he knows me, we played pairs years ago, played in the same teams, I will need to play my best game without a doubt,” Evans said.

Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/24 – Day Two – Alexandra Palace
Connor Scutt, right, progressed with a 3-0 win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It is a free shot. If he goes to that A place, I think I have got the A place to match but he is a level above everyone at the moment.

“I reckon I can push him close if I can play my best. If I beat Luke Humphries I think there will be bigger shocks. For me I don’t think it would be a shock, everyone else might, but I wouldn’t.”

Connor Scutt also enjoyed an impressive first outing at the home of darts as he beat Krzysztof Kciuk 3-0.

The Pole was playing his first World Championship match since 2010 and his first visit to the oche was a 180, but Scutt took control winning all three sets to arrange a second-round meeting with Gerwyn Price.

Darren Penhall beat American Jules van Dongen 3-1 in the other first-round match of the afternoon session.